CubeSmart (CUBE) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. CubeSmart had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business earned $133 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. CubeSmart updated its FY17 guidance to $1.52-1.57 EPS.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) traded down 0.24% during trading on Monday, reaching $25.28. 806,079 shares of the company traded hands. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $32.78. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average is $26.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 207.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 13,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate company. The Company focuses on the ownership, operation, management, acquisition and development of self-storage properties in the United States. Its self-storage properties are designed to offer storage space for its residential and commercial customers.

