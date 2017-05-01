Ctrip.Com International Ltd (CTRP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTRP. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a market perform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen and Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Saturday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ctrip.Com International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reiterated an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.91.

Shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) traded up 3.76% during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,780,000 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.95 and a 200 day moving average of $45.23. Ctrip.Com International has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $52.50. The firm’s market capitalization is $27.44 billion.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Ctrip.Com International had a negative return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 11.48%. The firm earned $730 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ctrip.Com International will post $0.37 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the third quarter valued at $7,133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 223.4% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 85,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 59,314 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 21.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 14.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares during the period. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (Ctrip) is a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and corporate travel management in China. The Company aggregates hotel and transportation information to enable business and leisure travelers to make bookings. It helps leisure travelers book tour packages and guided tours, and helps corporate clients manage their travel requirements.

