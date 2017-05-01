CSX Co. (CSX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) traded up 1.34% during trading on Monday, reaching $51.52. 7,773,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. CSX has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other news, CEO E Hunter Harrison bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.20 per share, with a total value of $15,060,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen and Company restated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of CSX in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup Inc lifted their price target on CSX from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation is a transportation company. The Company provides rail-based freight transportation services, including traditional rail service and transport of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations.

