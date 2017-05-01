AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in CST Brands Inc (CST)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in CST Brands Inc (NYSE:CST) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 116,443 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CST Brands were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CST. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CST Brands by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 224,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its stake in CST Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 41,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Airain ltd purchased a new stake in CST Brands during the third quarter valued at $505,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in CST Brands by 2.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in CST Brands by 297.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,205,000 after buying an additional 330,114 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CST Brands Inc (NYSE:CST) traded up 0.10% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.29. 674,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.08. CST Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $48.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.20.

CST Brands (NYSE:CST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. CST Brands had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CST Brands Inc will post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CST. Jefferies Group LLC set a $49.00 target price on shares of CST Brands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CST Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. CST Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

In other CST Brands news, SVP Gerard J. Sonnier sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $90,023.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,795.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

About CST Brands

CST Brands, Inc (CST) is a holding company. The Company is an independent retail of motor fuel and convenience merchandise in the United States and eastern Canada. Its segments include U.S. Retail, Canadian Retail and CrossAmerica. As of December 31, 2016, its U.S. Retail segment had 1,167 Company-operated retail sites located in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, New Mexico, New York, Oklahoma and Texas.

