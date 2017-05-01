CSRA Inc (CSRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

CSRA Inc (NYSE:CSRA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. The firm presently has a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.04% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CSRA is the largest pure play government IT service provider. Almost 90% of the company’s revenues come from sales to the U.S. federal government either as a prime contractor or subcontractor. The company’s deep domain knowledge and expertise in next-generation IT services is aiding it to win new contracts on a regular basis. Additionally, partnerships with technology companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle is a key catalyst. However, near-term revenue guidance is muted due to anticipated sluggishness in award procurement during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017. Moreover, uncertainty over the renewal of TSA and NSA contracts is a major headwind in the near term. We note that the company has underperformed the Zacks IT Services industry in the last one year.”

Several other research analysts have also commented on CSRA. TheStreet raised CSRA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on CSRA in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on CSRA in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Cowen and Company downgraded CSRA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CSRA in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) traded down 0.38% during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,115 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.23. CSRA has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $33.54.

CSRA (NYSE:CSRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm earned $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. CSRA had a return on equity of 173.82% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that CSRA will post $2.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. CSRA’s payout ratio is presently 34.19%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “CSRA Inc (CSRA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/csra-inc-csra-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

In other CSRA news, EVP Paul Nedzbala sold 15,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $465,907.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,303.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSRA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CSRA by 4.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,024,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,999,000 after buying an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of CSRA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 150,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CSRA during the first quarter valued at about $12,748,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSRA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CSRA by 20.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 13,508 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSRA Company Profile

CSRA Inc is a provider of information technology services to the United States federal government. The Company operates through two segments: Defense and Intelligence, and Civil. The Defense and Intelligence segment provides services to the Department of Defense (DoD), National Security Agency, branches of the Armed Forces, and other DoD and Intelligence agencies.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CSRA (CSRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CSRA Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSRA Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.