CSP (CSPI) Getting Critical Media Coverage, AlphaOne Reports

Headlines about CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) have trended negative recently, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CSP earned a news impact score of -0.29 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media stories about the information technology services provider an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) opened at 10.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.58. CSP has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter.

CSP Company Profile

CSP Inc and its subsidiaries develop and market information technology (IT) integration solutions, security and managed services, network adapters, and cluster computer systems. The Company operates in two segments: High Performance Products (HPP) and Technology Solutions (TS). The HPP segment comprises two product lines: its Multicomputer product portfolio of computing systems for digital signal processing (DSP) applications within the defense market, and its Myricom product line of network Ethernet adapters that are offered to both commercial and government customers.

