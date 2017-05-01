Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CSFB

CSFB reissued their neutral rating on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver Corp. and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) traded down 2.18% during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,881 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.03. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $27.99.

About Pan American Silver Corp.

Pan American Silver Corp. is a silver production company. The Company is principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver producing properties. The Company’s segments include Peru, Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia. The Company also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead and copper.

