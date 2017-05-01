Silver Wheaton Corp. (SLW) Research Coverage Started at CSFB

Equities researchers at CSFB began coverage on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) (NYSE:SLW) in a report issued on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SLW. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lowered shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Silver Wheaton Corp. to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.79.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (TSE:SLW) traded down 1.69% during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,479 shares. Silver Wheaton Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.63 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average is $27.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from Silver Wheaton Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%.

In related news, Director Douglas Martin Holtby sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.08, for a total value of C$56,160.00.

About Silver Wheaton Corp.

Silver Wheaton Corp. (Silver Wheaton) is a mining company. The Company is a pure precious metals streaming company engaged in the sale of silver and gold. The Company operates through eight segments: the silver produced by the San Dimas, Penasquito and Antamina mines, the gold produced by the Sudbury and Salobo mines, the silver and gold produced by the Constancia mine and the Other mines, and corporate operations.

