Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 83.94%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Crown Holdings updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.15 EPS and its FY17 guidance to $3.80-4.00 EPS.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) traded up 0.04% on Monday, hitting $56.11. 549,713 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.72. Crown Holdings has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

In other Crown Holdings news, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $251,816.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,614.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $2,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 115,256 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,314.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings by 26.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,333,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,551,000 after buying an additional 1,322,109 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Holdings by 73.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,719,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,280,000 after buying an additional 1,147,322 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings by 4.7% in the third quarter. Perkins Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,649,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Crown Holdings by 19.8% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,745,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,450,000 after buying an additional 288,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Crown Holdings by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,424,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,907,000 after buying an additional 675,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Friday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crown Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Holdings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/crown-holdings-inc-cck-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday-updated.html.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.