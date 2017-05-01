Jefferies Group LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Jefferies Group LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in a report issued on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC currently has a $62.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Crown Holdings from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays PLC lowered their target price on Crown Holdings from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $60.00 target price on Crown Holdings and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Crown Holdings from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown Holdings presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.89.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) traded down 0.04% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.09. 626,029 shares of the stock were exchanged. Crown Holdings has a 1-year low of $48.04 and a 1-year high of $57.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 83.94% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business earned $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crown Holdings will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/crown-holdings-cck-buy-rating-reiterated-at-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Kelly sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $2,127,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,129,314.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jenne K. Britell sold 4,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $251,816.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,614.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 16.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 95.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 16.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Holdings during the third quarter worth $11,224,000. Finally, Stack Financial Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 0.8% in the third quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 283,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,161,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.