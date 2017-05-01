Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (CCI) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.17

Press coverage about Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 80 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) traded down 0.15% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,379 shares. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $102.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.80 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.37.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post $1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Guggenheim upgraded Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $106.00) on shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) in a research note on Saturday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.35.

In other Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) news, Director Robert E. Garrison II sold 2,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $218,762.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,906. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) Company Profile

Castle International Corp. (CCIC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) company. The Company owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure, including towers and other structures, such as rooftops (towers), and to a lesser extent, distributed antenna systems (DAS), a type of small cell network (small cells), and interests in land under third party towers in various forms (third party land interests).

