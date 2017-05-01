Elevate Credit Inc (ELVT) Insider Crossover Managemen Technology Acquires 80,000 Shares

Elevate Credit Inc (NASDAQ:ELVT) insider Crossover Managemen Technology bought 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Elevate Credit Inc (NASDAQ:ELVT) opened at 8.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08. The firm’s market capitalization is $107.26 million. Elevate Credit Inc has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $8.86.

Separately, Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers, typically defined as those with credit scores of less than 700. The Company uses advanced technology risk analytics to provide financial options to its customers, who are not well-served by either banks or legacy non-prime lenders.

