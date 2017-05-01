Croda International Plc’s (CRDA) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 3,500 ($44.75) price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($47.30) price target on shares of Croda International Plc in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($42.19) price target on shares of Croda International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a hold rating on shares of Croda International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays PLC reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.02) price target on shares of Croda International Plc in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($43.47) price target on shares of Croda International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International Plc currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,531.60 ($45.15).

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) opened at 3772.774414 on Wednesday. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2,754.13 and a 1-year high of GBX 3,877.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,605.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,402.92.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a GBX 41.25 ($0.53) dividend. This is a positive change from Croda International Plc’s previous dividend of $32.75. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th.

Croda International Plc Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes and sells specialty chemicals. It operates through four segments. The Personal Care segment focuses on ingredients for skin, hair, sun and color cosmetic products. Its portfolio includes anti-ageing ingredients for skin, conditioning agents for hair care and metal oxides for ultraviolet (UV) filters.

