Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect America Movil SAB de CV (AMOV) Share Price

Headlines about America Movil SAB de CV (NASDAQ:AMOV) have been trending negative this week, according to Alpha One. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV earned a daily sentiment score of -0.47 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 50 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV (NASDAQ:AMOV) opened at 15.36 on Monday. America Movil SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $15.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $12.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

About America Movil SAB de CV

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

