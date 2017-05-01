Criteo SA (CRTO) Insider Sells $5,215,713.58 in Stock

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) insider Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 103,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $5,215,713.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,015,002.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jean-Baptiste Rudelle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 95,897 shares of Criteo SA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $4,986,644.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 54,103 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $2,778,730.08.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 46,246 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $2,303,513.26.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 52,127 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total transaction of $2,523,468.07.

On Friday, March 10th, Jean-Baptiste Rudelle sold 84,873 shares of Criteo SA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $4,216,490.64.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) opened at 54.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day moving average is $44.37. Criteo SA has a 12 month low of $32.83 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The information services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. Criteo SA had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $225 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Criteo SA will post $2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo SA during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Criteo SA during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 121.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 47.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Criteo SA by 68.2% in the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Criteo SA in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Criteo SA in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Criteo SA in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen and Company set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Criteo SA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Criteo SA in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Criteo SA Company Profile

Criteo SA is a France-based company specializing in digital performance marketing. Its solution consists of the Criteo Engine, the Company’s data assets, access to inventory, and its advertiser and publisher platforms. The Criteo Engine consists of various machine learning algorithms, such as prediction, recommendation, bidding and creative algorithms and the global hardware and software infrastructure.

