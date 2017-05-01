Camden National Co. (CAC) Stake Increased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $136,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the third quarter worth $300,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Camden National by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $326,000. 46.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) opened at 42.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.42. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $662.97 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company earned $36.43 million during the quarter. Camden National had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post $2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Dufour purchased 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $30,772.97. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 71,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,118.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,158 shares of company stock valued at $62,647. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation is a bank holding company. The Company is a diversified financial services provider. The primary business of the Company and its subsidiary, Camden National Bank (the Bank), is to attract deposits from, and to extend loans to, consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit and commercial customers.

