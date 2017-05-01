Cribstone Capital Management LLC Continues to Hold Stake in Aqua America Inc (WTR)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC maintained its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aqua America were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Aqua America by 93.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Aqua America by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aqua America by 446.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aqua America during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) opened at 33.09 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.64. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Aqua America had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm earned $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aqua America Inc will post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC upgraded Aqua America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Aqua America in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

