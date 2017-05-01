McKesson Co. (MCK) Stake Decreased by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 16.3% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. SRB Corp raised its position in McKesson by 3.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in McKesson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) opened at 138.29 on Monday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $114.53 and a one year high of $199.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.18.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCK. Mizuho lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr upgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.72 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.37.

In other news, Chairman John H. Hammergren sold 100,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.44, for a total transaction of $15,119,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,368,351.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation (McKesson) is engaged in delivering pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and healthcare information technology. The Company operates through two segments: McKesson Distribution Solutions and Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes drugs and equipment, and health and beauty care products across North America and internationally.

