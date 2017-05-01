Cribstone Capital Management LLC Has $183,000 Position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (WPC)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its position in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.P. Carey Inc. REIT were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT by 5.4% in the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) opened at 62.60 on Monday. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT has a 12 month low of $55.77 and a 12 month high of $72.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.09.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. REIT will post $2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.995 per share. This is an increase from W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. W.P. Carey Inc. REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.52%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of W.P. Carey Inc. REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

In other news, insider Mark M. Goldberg sold 18,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $1,141,346.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,193.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.P. Carey Inc. REIT Company Profile

W. P. Carey provides long-term, sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions for companies worldwide, and manages a global investment portfolio. It has two primary business segments. Under the investment management segment, the Company earns revenue as the advisor to publicly owned, non-actively traded real estate investment trusts (REITs), which are sponsored by the Company under the Corporate Property Associates brand name (the CPA REITs) and invests in similar properties.

