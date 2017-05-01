CRH Medical Corp (CRHM) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about CRH Medical Corp (NYSEARCA:CRHM) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to AlphaOne Sentiment. AlphaOne, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CRH Medical Corp earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

CRHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRH Medical Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of CRH Medical Corp in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CRH Medical Corp from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEARCA:CRHM) opened at 5.90 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. CRH Medical Corp has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEARCA:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRH Medical Corp will post $0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRH Medical Corp Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation is a Canada-based healthcare products and services company. The Company focused on providing physicians with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The Company also provides anesthesiology services to gastroenterologists in the United States through its subsidiaries.

