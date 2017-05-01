CrestPoint Capital Management LLC Has $220,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

CrestPoint Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. CrestPoint Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 22.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 336.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 86.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 17.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) opened at 42.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day moving average is $46.24. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.05.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/crestpoint-capital-management-llc-lowers-position-in-autonation-inc-an-updated.html.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AN. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AutoNation has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $25,935.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,027.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Ferrando sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $2,412,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,837 shares of company stock worth $19,590,406 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc (AutoNation) is an automotive retailer in the United States. The Company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new vehicles, used vehicles, parts and service, which includes automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as wholesale parts and collision businesses, and automotive finance and insurance products, including vehicle service and other protection products, as well as the arranging of financing for vehicle purchases through third-party finance sources.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.