13,200 Shares in DDR Corp (DDR) Acquired by CrestPoint Capital Management LLC

CrestPoint Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in DDR Corp by 8.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,634,000 after buying an additional 396,796 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of DDR Corp by 2.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,815,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,938,000 after buying an additional 130,174 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DDR Corp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,170,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after buying an additional 34,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of DDR Corp by 55.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,858,000 after buying an additional 1,427,879 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DDR Corp during the third quarter valued at about $68,587,000. 89.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) opened at 10.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. DDR Corp has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $19.92. The company’s market capitalization is $3.96 billion.

DDR Corp (NYSE:DDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.91 million. DDR Corp had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 1.98%. DDR Corp’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DDR Corp will post $0.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. DDR Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 690.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DDR shares. Citigroup Inc upgraded shares of DDR Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DDR Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of DDR Corp in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of DDR Corp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DDR Corp from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other news, Director Robert H. Gidel bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.80 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,158.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern bought 76,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.11 per share, for a total transaction of $996,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 264,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,826.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $1,072,460 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DDR Corp. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It operates through two segments: shopping centers and loan investments. It is in the business of acquiring, owning, developing, redeveloping, expanding, leasing and managing shopping centers. As of December 31, 2016, it owned and managed approximately 106 million total square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

