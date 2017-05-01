Crescent Point Energy Corp’s (CPG) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at TD Securities

TD Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have a C$21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Barclays PLC reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. CIBC reduced their price objective on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$27.50 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy Corp from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.69.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) traded down 2.44% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.18. 1,214,717 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.85. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $12.72 and a 12-month high of $24.01. The stock’s market cap is $7.15 billion.

Crescent Point Energy Corp Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (Crescent Point) is a Canada-based oil and gas exploration, development and production company. The Company is an oil and gas producer with assets consisting of light and medium oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. Its crude oil and natural gas properties and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Manitoba, and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado and Utah.

