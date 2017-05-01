Cree’s (CREE) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Cowen and Company

Cowen and Company reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Cree from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cree from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cree from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Capital lifted their price target on shares of Cree from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 0.96% on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 475,793 shares of the stock traded hands. Cree has a 12-month low of $20.75 and a 12-month high of $31.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. The stock’s market cap is $2.11 billion.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The LED producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. Cree had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $341.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cree will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,990.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CREE. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Cree by 1.8% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cree by 7.1% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

