Cree, Inc. (CREE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Cree, Inc. is a market-leading innovator and manufacturer of semiconductors that enhance the value of solid-state lighting, power and communications products. The company has expertise in silicon carbide and gallium nitride for chips and packaged devices. Cree's technology is used in applications including general illumination, display backlighting, power management, and wireless infrastructure.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Cree in a research note on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cree from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Williams Capital increased their target price on shares of Cree from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Cree from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Shares of Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 0.14% during trading on Monday, hitting $21.85. 1,097,437 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s market capitalization is $2.13 billion. Cree has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The LED producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $341.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.41 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cree will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle bought 10,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, with a total value of $221,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,415,990.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Cree by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,552 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cree by 14.9% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 279,818 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 36,298 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 11.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 101,483 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cree by 9.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,584 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in Cree by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,811,409 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after buying an additional 329,528 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

