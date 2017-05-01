Cree, Inc. (CREE) Director John B. Replogle Purchases 10,000 Shares

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Director John B. Replogle acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,990.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) traded down 0.37% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.80. 871,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s market cap is $2.12 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.81. Cree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $31.64.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The LED producer reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The firm earned $341.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.06%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post $0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CREE. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Williams Capital lowered their price target on Cree from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cree in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cree in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cree by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,917 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cree during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Cree by 20.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 477,733 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after buying an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cree by 11.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,305 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,932,000 after buying an additional 90,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cree by 1.4% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,644 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. The Company’s products are focused for applications, such as indoor and outdoor lighting, video displays, transportation, electronic signs and signals, power supplies, inverters and wireless systems.

