Knight Transportation (KNX) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group AG

Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) in a report released on Friday, April 14th. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on KNX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight Transportation from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Knight Transportation in a research report on Sunday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered Knight Transportation from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen and Company upped their price target on Knight Transportation from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Knight Transportation from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.79.

Shares of Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) traded down 0.15% on Friday, hitting $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,048,971 shares. Knight Transportation has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $38.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Knight Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Knight Transportation had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $271.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Knight Transportation will post $1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KNX. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Knight Transportation by 17.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knight Transportation during the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Knight Transportation by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of Knight Transportation by 7.4% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight Transportation Company Profile

Knight Transportation, Inc is a provider of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services, which involve the movement of trailer or container loads of freight from origin to destination for a single customer. The Company operates through two segments: Trucking and Logistics. Its Trucking segment consists of three operating units: dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload and drayage services.

