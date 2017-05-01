Credit Suisse Group AG Reiterates “€235.00” Price Target for LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC)

Credit Suisse Group AG set a €235.00 ($255.43) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €217.00 ($235.87) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BNP Paribas set a €213.00 ($231.52) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC Holdings plc set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($217.39) price objective on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €218.53 ($237.53).
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) opened at 226.50 on Wednesday. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 12-month low of €130.55 and a 12-month high of €227.65. The company has a market cap of €113.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €206.09 and its 200-day moving average is €185.05.
About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.
