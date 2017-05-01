International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (IAG) PT Raised to GBX 657

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 631 ($8.15) to GBX 657 ($8.48) in a research note published on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.78) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 238 ($3.07) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA from GBX 465 ($6.00) to GBX 490 ($6.33) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 475.70 ($6.14).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA (LON:IAG) traded up 2.096627% during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 555.386963. International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA has a 12 month low of GBX 281.73 and a 12 month high of GBX 576.84. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 11.78 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 545.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 481.09.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.13 ($0.14) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp SA

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations.

