Credit Suisse Group AG Boosts Facebook Inc (FB) Price Target to $175.00

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group AG’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Vetr upgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.91 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $147.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.86.

Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 150.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.19. Facebook has a one year low of $108.23 and a one year high of $151.53. The firm has a market cap of $434.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Facebook had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook will post $5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 386,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.97, for a total transaction of $52,500,192.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $109,485.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,068.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,044,125 shares of company stock valued at $842,788,411. 19.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FB. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,436 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.0% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrington Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

