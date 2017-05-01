Credit Suisse Group AG Begins Coverage on Schneider National Inc (SNDR)

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National Inc (NASDAQ:SNDR) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SNDR. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schneider National has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Schneider National (NASDAQ:SNDR) opened at 18.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 million and a P/E ratio of 0.63. Schneider National has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $19.74.

In related news, major shareholder Donald J. Schneider 2000 Trust sold 2,105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $39,995,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 723,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,740,610. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc is a provider of transportation, logistics and related services. The Company’s transportation solutions include one-way, intermodal, dedicated, bulk, transport management, trans loading services, international services and Schneider payment services. Its supply chain management and consulting services include logistics solution design, global supply chain services, enterprise and market entry assistance, and sourcing and compliance.

