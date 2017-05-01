LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (MC) PT Set at €225.00 by Credit Suisse Group AG

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) has been given a €225.00 ($244.57) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MC. Deutsche Bank AG set a €195.00 ($211.96) target price on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas set a €206.00 ($223.91) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Societe Generale set a €206.00 ($223.91) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €184.00 ($200.00) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Macquarie set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €218.53 ($237.53).

Shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (EPA:MC) traded up 0.27% on Tuesday, hitting €226.50. The company had a trading volume of 731,078 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €206.09 and a 200-day moving average of €185.05. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE has a 12-month low of €130.55 and a 12-month high of €227.65. The firm has a market capitalization of €113.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.71.

About LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE is a luxury goods company. The business activities of the Company are divided into various business groups, including Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective retailing and Other activities. The Company has approximately 70 brands and over 3,950 stores around the world.

