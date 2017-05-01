Credit Agricole Sa (CRARY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Agricole Sa (NASDAQ:CRARY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, Barclays PLC raised Credit Agricole Sa from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Credit Agricole Sa (NASDAQ:CRARY) traded up 0.41% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,454 shares. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.37. Credit Agricole Sa has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $6.16.

Credit Agricole Sa (NASDAQ:CRARY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter.

