Credit Acceptance Corp. (CACC) Receives $190.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Credit Acceptance Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stephens set a $170.00 target price on Credit Acceptance Corp. and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) opened at 203.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $196.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.92. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 12-month low of $160.63 and a 12-month high of $221.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.76.

In other Credit Acceptance Corp. news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 16,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.44, for a total transaction of $3,282,792.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 660,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $128,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,254,492 shares in the company, valued at $631,371,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,160,000 shares of company stock worth $227,479,673. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 18.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 18.5% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,080,000 after buying an additional 11,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 6.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 9.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. by 6.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Acceptance Corp.

Credit Acceptance Corporation offers financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers. The Company’s financing programs are offered through a network of automobile dealers. The Company has two Dealers financing programs: the Portfolio Program and the Purchase Program. Under the Portfolio Program, the Company advances money to dealers (Dealer Loan) in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans.

