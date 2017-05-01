Creative Planning Holds Stake in WesBanco Inc (WSBC)

Creative Planning maintained its position in WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,639,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. Netols Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,163,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in WesBanco by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 1,062,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 146,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its position in WesBanco by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,056,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Inc (NASDAQ:WSBC) opened at 39.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 0.88. WesBanco Inc has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $44.19.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $93.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.82 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 23.57%. WesBanco’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco Inc will post $2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.24%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/creative-planning-holds-stake-in-wesbanco-inc-wsbc.html.

WSBC has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $42.00 price target on shares of WesBanco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Dugan sold 8,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $325,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,436.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa A. Knutson purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.63 per share, for a total transaction of $130,016.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,138.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc (WesBanco) is a bank holding company. The Company offers a range of financial services, including retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust services, brokerage services, mortgage banking and insurance. WesBanco offers its services through two segments: community banking, which offers services, such as commercial demand, individual demand and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans, and trust and investment services, which offers trust services, as well as various alternative investment products, including mutual funds.

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.