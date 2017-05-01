Creative Planning Has $323,000 Stake in Noble Co. (NE)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,161 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,758 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Noble were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Noble by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,566,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,194,000 after buying an additional 260,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at $20,417,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at $3,260,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Noble by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Noble Co. (NYSE:NE) opened at 4.80 on Monday. Noble Co. has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.21. The company’s market capitalization is $1.17 billion.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The business earned $410 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Noble Co. will post ($1.27) EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NE. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $5.00 target price on Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their target price on Noble from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on Noble in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Noble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.84.

Noble Company Profile

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

