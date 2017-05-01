Creative Planning Has $1.28 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Creative Planning lowered its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,984,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,233,000 after buying an additional 10,248,362 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 223.3% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,850,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,240,000 after buying an additional 2,659,438 shares during the period. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. by 328.6% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,006,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,133,000 after buying an additional 1,538,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. during the fourth quarter worth about $44,518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,742,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $208,803,000 after buying an additional 1,033,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) opened at 29.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.39. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The company’s market cap is $13.26 billion.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. FirstEnergy Corp. had a positive return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. FirstEnergy Corp.’s payout ratio is -100.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vetr cut FirstEnergy Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a report on Friday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised FirstEnergy Corp. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co cut FirstEnergy Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price target on FirstEnergy Corp. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company is engaged in holding, directly or indirectly, all of the outstanding equity of its principal subsidiaries. Its segments include Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, Competitive Energy Services (CES) and Corporate/Other. As of December 31, 2016, the Regulated Distribution segment distributed electricity through the Company’s 10 utility operating companies, serving approximately six million customers, and purchased power for its provider of last resort (POLR), standard offer service (SOS), standard offer service (SSO) and default service requirements in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

