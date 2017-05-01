Creative Planning Buys 142,565 Shares of MBIA Inc. (MBI)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) by 16,481.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,565 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.11% of MBIA worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MBIA during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new position in MBIA during the third quarter valued at $158,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MBIA by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MBIA during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) opened at 8.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.59. The stock’s market cap is $1.13 billion. MBIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. MBIA had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company had revenue of ($59) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MBIA Inc. will post $0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBI. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of MBIA in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded MBIA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the financial guarantee insurance businesses in the industry. The Company manages its business within three segments: United States (U.S.) public finance insurance; corporate, and international and structured finance insurance.

