Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.11% of Sturm Ruger & Company worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RGR. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Sapphire Star Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 68.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) opened at 60.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.57. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $70.30.

Sturm Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $161.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.40 million. Sturm Ruger & Company had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sturm Ruger & Company Inc will post $3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (RGR) Shares Bought by Creative Planning” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/creative-planning-has-1-114-million-stake-in-sturm-ruger-company-inc-rgr-updated.html.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wunderlich assumed coverage on shares of Sturm Ruger & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Forward View cut shares of Sturm Ruger & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Sturm Ruger & Company Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. The Company operates through two segments: firearms and castings. The firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a range of federally licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.