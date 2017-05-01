Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI)

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the third quarter worth $193,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) opened at 228.91 on Monday. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $122.41 and a 1-year high of $234.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 74.13 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.74.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $256.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 38.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Mercadolibre’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mercadolibre Inc will post $4.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Mercadolibre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

MELI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on Mercadolibre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America Corp raised Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen and Company lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $192.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.82.

In other news, VP Stelleo Tolda sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $422,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc is an e-commerce company. The Company enables commerce through its marketplace platform in Latin America, which is designed to provide users with a portfolio of services to facilitate commercial transactions. Its geographic segments are Brazil, Argentina, Mexico Venezuela and Other Countries (which includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Portugal, Guatemala, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and the United States of America).

