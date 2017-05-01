Creative Planning Increases Stake in Zions Bancorp (ZION)

Creative Planning increased its stake in Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,167 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Zions Bancorp were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $55,995,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 64.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,658,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,492,000 after buying an additional 1,437,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,908,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,483,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,303,000 after buying an additional 982,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorp by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,078,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,510,000 after buying an additional 787,087 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) opened at 40.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $40.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.47. Zions Bancorp has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $48.33.

Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. Zions Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm earned $621 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorp will post $2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Zions Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.08%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorp to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Zions Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.73.

In other Zions Bancorp news, insider Michael Morris sold 15,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $689,830.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,640.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James R. Abbott sold 6,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $313,441.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,297.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorp Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation is a financial holding company. The Company conducts its banking operations through separately managed and branded segments, including Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank (NSB), Vectra Bank Colorado, The Commerce Bank of Washington (TCBW) and Other.

