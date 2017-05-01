Creative Planning Buys 776 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Paypal Holdings were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings by 3.5% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings by 23.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings by 28.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 3,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) opened at 47.72 on Monday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.41.

Paypal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Paypal Holdings had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Paypal Holdings’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post $1.77 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Paypal Holdings in a report on Saturday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Paypal Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Paypal Holdings in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Vetr downgraded Paypal Holdings from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.34 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Paypal Holdings in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In other Paypal Holdings news, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 13,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $575,508.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,500.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gary J. Marino sold 17,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $741,165.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,746.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Paypal Holdings

PayPal Holdings, Inc is a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants. The Company’s combined payment solutions, including its PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom and Paydiant products, compose its Payments Platform.

