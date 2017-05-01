Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Earning Negative News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been trending negative this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store earned a daily sentiment score of -0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Buckingham Research started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) opened at 160.19 on Monday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52 week low of $130.15 and a 52 week high of $175.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.05. The firm earned $772.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.86 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 34.26% and a net margin of 6.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post $8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 56.23%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Dobkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,275. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc is engaged in the operation and development of the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept (Cracker Barrel). The Company’s segments include Restaurant and Retail. As of September 19, 2016, the Company operated 640 Cracker Barrel stores in 43 states. The format of its stores consists of a rustic old country-store design offering a restaurant menu that features home-style country food and a range of decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts and toys, apparel, cookware and foods.

