CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (CVU) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, “CPI Aerostructures, Inc. is comprised of two distinct entities: CPI Aerostructures, Inc. and Kolar, Inc. CPI is engaged in contract production of structural aircraft parts and sub-assemblies for the commercial and military sectors of the aircraft industry. In connection with its commercial assembly operations, CPI provides engineering, technical and program management services to its customers. Kolar manufactures precision machine parts and sub-assemblies for the electronics industry, including computer and microwave device manufacturers. “

CVU has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Noble Financial downgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) opened at 6.20 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $54.26 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.54 and a 200 day moving average of $7.49. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEMKT:CVU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that CPI Aerostructures will post $0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 6.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 601,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $836,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CPI Aerostructures by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in CPI Aerostructures during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc (CPI Aero) is a supplier of aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in both the commercial and defense markets in the United States. The Company is a manufacturer of structural aircraft parts and aerosystems. It is also a contractor to the United States Department of Defense, primarily the Air Force.

