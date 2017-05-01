Cowen and Company Raises JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) Price Target to $24.00

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its price target upped by Cowen and Company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Cowen and Company currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Vetr downgraded JetBlue Airways from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $24.64 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus downgraded JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.58.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) traded down 0.6793% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.6817. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,722,789 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.6131 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.34. JetBlue Airways has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.15.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business earned $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways will post $1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 386,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,791,861.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joel Clinton Peterson sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $104,857.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 569,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,653,980.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock valued at $372,820 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 128.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 67,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 21.1% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 0.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 586,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,108,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

