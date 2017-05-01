Cowen and Company Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (CMG) Price Target to $440.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Cowen and Company from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Vetr raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $415.03 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $441.52.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) opened at 474.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76 and a beta of 0.59. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $352.96 and a one year high of $497.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $441.99 and a 200 day moving average of $410.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post $8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew H. Paull purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $397.71 per share, for a total transaction of $159,084.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,447.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Concannon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the third quarter. Concannon Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 2,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc (Chipotle), together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The Company’s Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants serve a menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls (a burrito without the tortilla) and salads. As of December 31, 2016, the Company managed its operations and restaurants based on 11 regions.

