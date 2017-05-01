Cowen and Company Boosts Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) Price Target to $3.50

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) had its price objective boosted by Cowen and Company from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, StockTargetPrices.com reports. Cowen and Company currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

LLNW has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $3.70 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Friday, March 31st. FBR & Co reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.38.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) traded up 2.87% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.23. The stock had a trading volume of 190,770 shares. Limelight Networks has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.24. The company’s market cap is $348.77 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company earned $44.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 42.13%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post $0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 39.4% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 59,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth $129,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 58.4% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 68,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 84,575 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc operates a distributed network and provides a suite of integrated services marketed as the Limelight Orchestrate Platform. The Company is engaged in providing content delivery and related services and solutions for global businesses to help them deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, and social channels.

