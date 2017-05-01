Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD) Given a $20.00 Price Target by Cowen and Company Analysts

Cowen and Company set a $20.00 price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) in a research note released on Thursday, April 13th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $21.00 price objective on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) traded up 0.37% during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.38. 875,065 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s market cap is $2.42 billion. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $18.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.79.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm earned $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.34 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.17% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post ($0.70) earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 37,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $626,198.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,198.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

