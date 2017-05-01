Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Share Price

Media coverage about Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Covanta Holding Corp earned a coverage optimism score of -0.01 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned press coverage about the energy company an impact score of 87 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Covanta Holding Corp in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Covanta Holding Corp in a report on Friday, March 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Covanta Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $20.00 target price on shares of Covanta Holding Corp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Covanta Holding Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) traded up 1.03% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.70. 725,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Covanta Holding Corp has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average is $15.28. The company’s market capitalization is $1.90 billion.

Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The energy company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $404 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.69 million. Covanta Holding Corp had a net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Covanta Holding Corp will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. Covanta Holding Corp’s payout ratio is currently 208.34%.

In other news, insider Stephen J. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $144,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 167,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,519.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Ranger acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $582,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Critical Media Coverage Very Likely to Affect Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) Share Price” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/covanta-holding-corp-cva-receiving-somewhat-critical-press-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

About Covanta Holding Corp

Covanta Holding Corporation is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as other waste disposal and renewable energy production businesses. The Company operates through North America segment, which consists of waste and energy services operations located primarily in the United States and Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Covanta Holding Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covanta Holding Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.