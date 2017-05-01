Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Director Sells $64,386.00 in Stock

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Director Lillian C. Giornelli sold 7,665 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $64,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,378.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) traded up 0.35% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 915,608 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.21. Cousins Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 147.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cousins Properties Inc will post $0.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Group LTD raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 1,630,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,019,000 after buying an additional 81,268 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 330,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 552,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 15,768,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,619,000 after buying an additional 1,662,936 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 20,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

